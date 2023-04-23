Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo have celebrated the revered Islamic cleric Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu as he mark his 104th birthday on April 23, 2023

The president took to his Facebook page to share beautiful pictures from the visit to the residence National Chief Imam at Fadama

The Islamic cleric is highly respected and seen as a strong leader of Ghana's significant Muslim population

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, visited the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Sunday, April 23, 2023, as he mark his 104th birthday.

The president took to Facebook to share stunning photos of his visit to the residence of the National Chief Imam at Fadama, a predominantly Muslim community in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca visited the Chief Imam to mark the Muslim cleric's 104th birthday. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

"By every measure, it is a blessed and privileged club," Nana Akufo-Addo said of the Chief Imam's age.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo shakes the hand of Chief Imam when she and the president visited the residence of the Muslim leader on April 23, 2023. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

The president also commended the National Chief Imam for his guidance of the Muslim flock in Ghana, stating it "has been truly exemplary."

"Our country may well be the envy of the rest of the world, when it comes to the question of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence. His leadership and contribution to this state of affairs have been outstanding," the president said.

Nana Akufo-Addo shakes the Chief Imam's hands during his visit on April 23, 2023. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

The revered Islamic cleric is the founder of the Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund (The SONSETFund) and the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana (IPASEC).

