Veteran Kumawood actor Oboy Siki was a guest on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview show, and the actor made some claims about Lil Win

The actor claimed that his Kumawood mate did not want others to shine in the industry and wanted to be the 'starman' forever

According to Oboy Siki, he had had conversations with Lil Win where he pompously said he was better and richer than his mates in the industry

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has made some explosive claims about his fellow actor, Lil Win, in a recent appearance on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview show.

Lil Win (Left, Right) in white, Oboy Siki (Middle) Photo Source: Lil Win (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

According to Oboy Siki, Lil Win has been actively preventing other actors from shining in the industry and wants to be the 'starman' forever.

In the interview, Oboy Siki revealed that he had had conversations with Lil Win where he boasted about being better and richer than his fellow actors in the industry.

Oboy Siki claimed that Lil Win was not happy with because they had found a way to make a name for themselves without the help of Kumawood structures.

Oboy Siki did not hold back in his criticisms of Lil Win, claiming that the popular Kumawood actor made decisions and took certain actions that contributed to the collapse of the Kumawood industry. According to him, there were numerous occasions when Lil Win made questionable decisions that have affected the industry.

Despite their fall out, Oboy Siki made it clear that he still loved Lil Win but did not like his attitude towards work and his colleagues.

Agya Koo's Father: Oboy Siki Reacts To Man Claiming He Is The Father Of Actor, Calls Him A Liar

In another story, actor Oboy Siki, a close friend of actor Agya Koo, has come out to debunk the claims of a man alleging to be the father of Agya Koo.

Oboy Siki, in an interview with GH Page, said the man was lying, stating that Agya Koo had buried both his mother and father years ago.

Earlier, a man went viral, claiming to be the father of Agya Koo, narrating how he met Agya Koo's mother and had amorous relations with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh