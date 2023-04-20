Actor Oboy Siki, a close friend of actor of Agya Koo, has come out to debunk the claims of a man alleging to be the father of the actor

Oboy Siki, in an interview with GH Page, said the man was lying, stating that Agya Koo had buried both his mother and father years ago

Earlier, a man went viral, claiming to be the father of Agya Koo, narrating how he met Agya's mother and had amorous relations with her

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki, and close friend of renowned actor Agya Koo, has come forward to debunk recent claims made by a man alleging to be the father of the popular actor.

In an exclusive interview with GH Page, Oboy Siki refuted the man's claims, stating that Agya Koo had buried both his parents years ago, and the man's story simply did not add up.

The man, who goes by the name Kwasi Bediako went viral on social media, narrating his alleged past relationship with Agya Koo's mother and how he came to father the beloved actor. However, Oboy Siki wasted no time in setting the record straight, saying the details of the story, especially the part where he narrated how he heard of Agya Koo.

Oboy Siki further raised suspicion about the man's motives, asking why he would wait decades before coming forward with such allegations if, indeed, they were true. He went on to state that the man was simply seeking attention and trying to take advantage of Agya Koo's fame and success.

Oboy Siki described Agya Koo as a highly respected and accomplished actor in Ghana's film industry, with a career spanning over two decades, stating that it would be unfair for someone to tarnish his image with bogus claims.

The recent allegations made by the man claiming to be his father have caused a stir among fans and followers of the actor, and Oboy Siki's statements have added a new twist to the story.

