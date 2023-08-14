Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Scared For Her Life As She Goes On Zipline Ride, TikTok Video Stirs Reactions
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah recently went on an adventure on a zipline ride and had a big scare
- In a video, Jackie was heard screaming at the top of her voice expressing her regret for undertaking the adventure
- The actress' video triggered hilarious reactions from her fans who could not help but laugh at her
Star actress Jackie Appiah recently had one of the biggest scares of her life as she attempted an adventure.
The actress visited what looks like a game park and decided to go for a ride on a zipline available on site
In videos shared on TikTok, Jackie is seen wearing blue jeans. An attendant geared up on the pulley for her ride and gave her instructions about her helmet.
Feeling reluctant, Jackie asked a question and shout that she could not go again. The attendant then told her she could not back out because he had already locked her in the pulley.
Midway through the ride, Jackie got scared and shouted at the top of her voice as she wondered why she went on the ride in the first place.
"Eii, where am I going again? Oh God, why did I do this? Oh my hair is gone."
Fans laugh over Jackie Appiah's zipline video
elikempriceless said:
This man here is living the dreams of many.. has his hands on the waist of the beautiful Jackie Appiah! Congrats boss! U made it
joygrant_ said:
The thing pass ein stomach Afa ne y3m
loviaattoh said:
This video just made myday oooooo.
