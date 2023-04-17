A Ghanaian celebrity lookalike group has responded after Ghanaian rapper Medikal warned its members to stop impersonating artistes

The group calling itself the Four Kings Lookalike Association has composed a song criticising Medikal and others who are against their new fame

Medikal had earlier warned members of the group to stop using celebrities to make money. He advised them to go and look for jobs instead of defrauding people with their "looks"

Four Kings Lookalike Association, a group formed by individuals describing themselves as celebrity lookalikes, has released a diss song targeting their critics, including top Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

In the song, the so-called lookalikes of musicians Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Mr Drew, Medikal and King Promise shot back at the Too Risky hitmaker and others who criticised them and asked them to look for real jobs instead of presenting themselves as celebrity lookalikes.

Medikal had earlier lashed out at media houses, including TV3 and UTV, for entertaining the lookalikes. He advised them to use their time and energy to promote the songs of the original celebrities. The rapper then went in hard on the lookalike group, calling them some unprintable names.

In response, the group dropped the diss track, urging Medikal to leave them alone and vowing not to give up their new-found popularity as celebrity lookalikes.

"They keep complaining about us, be we won't listen to anybody. It's our life. We won't listen to anybody. It's our time; we will bask in the limelight," they stated in the song.

"Stay in your lane and let's also stay in our lane," they added.

Watch the video here:

Ghanaians respond to Four Kings Lookalike Association's diss song to Medikal

Ghanaians have been reacting to the diss track, with some finding it amusing.

Aj Mercy wrote:

Stubborn academy headmasters.

Victoria Rosalia said:

Ah, charlie.

Thomas Sermon commented:

The matter chop hot.

Beatriz Asheley wrote:

At least there is no "this jollof is too jollof for your jollof rice"

Keche Joshua warns lookalike group against impersonating him

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician, Joshua of the Keche group, warned that anyone who used his hard-earned image to make money would face his wrath.

In a post on Twitter, he condemned Ghanaians for entertaining the celebrity lookalikes.

