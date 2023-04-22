Viral celebrity lookalikes have taken to social media to beg Shatta Wale and Mediakal for a feature

In a hilarious video, the young men who identify themselves as the lookalikes of Mr Drew, Kuame Eugene, King Promise and Medikal begged for a collaboration

The funny group at a point went on their knees, begging to get the opportunity to work with their favourite stars

A group of young men who have gained fame on social media for their uncanny resemblance to some of Ghana's biggest music stars have taken to the internet to beg for a collaboration with Shatta Wale and Medikal.

In a hilarious video that has gone viral, the young men, who identify themselves as the lookalikes of Mr Drew, Kuame Eugene, King Promise, and Medikal, begged the two artists to give them a chance to work together.

The video showed the group dressed in outfits similar to those worn by the real-life musicians, mimicking their signature dance moves and vocal styles. At one point, the lookalikes even got down on their knees, begging for the opportunity to collaborate with their favourite stars.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with many fans of the musicians finding the resemblance to be uncanny and hilarious. Some called for the real-life artists to take notice of the lookalikes and give them a chance to showcase their talents. Others were irritated by their antics and told them to find something better to do.

The rise of celebrity lookalikes has become a trend on Ghanaian social media in recent months, with many young people gaining fame and followers by mimicking the looks and styles of their favourite stars. Celebrities like Medikal have previously expressed their displeasure about the rise of celebrity doppelgangers.

Funny Lookalikes Spark Reactions

nanaforson7 wrote:

Instead of the Medy guy to advertise his art work, he is der doing griiii griiii griiii

Swagger Reigns commented:

more they insult you people, more u trend

Carter also said:

They do look alike for a living mmoa

Kuami Eugene's Lookalike Talks About The "Attacks" From Celebs And Why He Is Not Guilty Of Impersonation

In another story, the lookalike of Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene has defended himself in the ongoing impersonation brouhaha.

He said that he has never impersonated Kuami Eugene, but rather, Ghanaians always refer to him as a "carbon copy" of the artiste.

He added that this makes him pose no threat to the brand of the artiste since he does not claim his name or works in any way.

