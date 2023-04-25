Ghanaian media personality and general manager of GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has posted a photo of a fan's chat

Her fan pleaded with her to become her God so that he could worship her because of the immense love he has for her

Nana Aba posted the chat on her social media platforms and only reacted to the trending post with a smiley emoji

Ghanaian media personality and general manager of GhOne TV has posted a photo on her social media, revealing the chat of one of her fans who seems to have immense love for her.

Nana Aba Anamoah's fan asks her to be his God

Source: UGC

In a post by Nana Aba Anamoah on Instagram, she revealed that someone had been texting her for some time and begging her to be his God. The chat from the anonymous person whose identity she hid from the general public suggests that he had been texting her for some time and had not received any reply from her.

The conversation began with the anonymous fan saying:

Please I beg, be my God so that I can worship you.

Nana Aba ignored the request from her fan, who went ahead to say that she should be his God so that he could worship her alone.

Nana Aba took a screenshot of the conversation and only reacted with a smile. The shared screenshot has garnered thousands of reactions from Ghanaians who are surprised to see a fan wanting to make her his God.

See Nana Aba's post about her fan below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the post about Nana Aba Anamoah's fan begging to make her his god

Some Ghanaians reacted in shock to the post by Nana Aba about her fan wanting to make her his god in

clb_nightowl commented:

Hmm…what poverty can do. May God bless us all

nhyieraba commented:

So they have collected God’s title for you? Arhn ok

iamphylxgh commented:

Y333ti ns3m wo soshia media ha!

