Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has replied fashionista Osebo after the latter complained about clickbaits and irrelevant photos being used as thumbnails in posting his interview with Zionfelix

Zionfelix said that he did not mean to do anything like that and that, he only used captions and photos of people who were spoken about in the interview

He added that he didn't mean to hurt Osebo's feelings, and was sorry for any harm caused though he did not see anything wrong with what he said

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has reacted to an earlier accusation from Osebo concerning the use of clickbaits and irrelevant images in posting his interview in order to gain his audience's attention.

The successful blogger said the images of Cheddar, the Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Aba Anamoah, Osebo's child's mother and Ajagurajah, who were included in the interview's thumbnail was not a clickbait and neither was it intended to to disgrace Osebo.

Zionfelix (left), Osebo (right) Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom @osebothezaraman

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix said that he had received a phone call from Osebo about a publication on his website, Zionfelix.com, which Osebo was not so happy about.

Zionfelix added that Osebo was only concerned about a publication on his website which implied that he would never go to Ajagurajah's church due to their different beliefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zionfelix responded by explaining that all the captions he used in his interview were issues Osebo had spoken about. He also said that all the photos he used in the interview's thumbnail were photos of people Osebo had said something about during their interview. Hence, he did not see a problem with it.

He added that he was sorry about Osebo's emotions being hurt and would visit Osebo personally to apologise to him for any harm caused by the images or captions used in posting the interview.

Watch Zionfelix reply Osebo in the video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Zionfelix's reaction to Osebo's complaint about their interview

Some Ghanaians who did not accept or agree with Zionfelix's apology and defensive statement reacted negatively to his response to Osebo.

Henry Arko commented:

It has never been your intent to hurt anybody’s feelings, but it has always been your practice to create tension between parties for traffic and monetary gains. All this emanates from the love of money, which is the root of all evil.

Kpodo Francis commented:

Osebo has gained my respect for this wisdom

Twiggy Twiggy commented:

Zionfelix, you do this all the time !! Respect yourself and your job!!! You have done this to so many people, especially those who made you who you are today. Dignity is everything.

Osebo shares his ideas on religion and the influence of western teaching on religion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Osebo The Zaraman, in an interview with Zionfelix, made some interesting revelations regarding Ghanaians and religion.

He opined that Ghanaians had allowed foreign religious teachings to eat into their minds and had lost their identity as Africans. The fashionista said many Ghanaians were too concerned with religious activities instead of focusing on issues that mattered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh