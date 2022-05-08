The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) show has been held. The two-day event was held on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.

On the first day, Stonebwoy, Fameye, Wizkid, MOG Beatz, Kwaisey Pee, were among the award winners. The second day saw Balck Sherif, Ohemaa Mercy, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, among others, winning.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of winners for Day 1 and Day 2. (List is still updating).

Artiste Of The Year

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Black Sherif

KiDi

Joe Mettle

Best Hiplife Song

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene ––––––––––––––– Winner

No Fugazy – Sarkodie

BiiBi Bese – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene

Accra – Medikal

Abodie – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

Kom – Fancy Gadam

Zinabu – DopeNation ft Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeat, DWP Academy

S3k3 – Mr Drew

Video of The Year

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Mood – Mr Drew

Odeshie – Epixode

Bad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae

Slow Down – King Promise

Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie

Nyinya – Bosom P Yung --------- Winner

Let It Go – Kweku Smoke

Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall

Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste

Sarkodie ----------------- Winner

Okyeame Kwame

Black Sherif

D Black

Amerado

Medikal

Best Afrobeats Song

Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur

Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene

E Choke Sefa ft Mr Drew --------------Winner

Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage

Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Je M’apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido

Best Afropop Song

Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang – Heat

Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix

Mr Drew – Mood

King Promise – Slow Down

D Black ft Quamina MP, Stonebwoy – Enjoyment Minister

Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Bad Girls Luv Money Remix

Fameye – Praise

Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Sefa

KiDi ---------------------- Winner

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Wendy Shay

Gyakie

Camidoh

Darkovibes

Best Gospel Song

Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu ––––––––––––––– Winner

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo

Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh

Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa

Scott Evans – Mapek3

Obaapa Christy – The Glory

Best Gospel Artiste

Diana Hamilton

Obaapa Christy

Celestine Donkor

MoG Music

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle ———————Winner

Ohemaa Mercy

Akesse Brempong

Best Highlife Song

Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT1 ------------------------ Winner

Ak Songstress – Jonathan

Akwaboah ft Cina Soul – Obiaa

Bisa KDei – Yard

Kuami Eugene – Te Na Fie

Cina Soul – Feelings

Best Highlife Artiste

Cina Soul

Akwaboah ----------------------Winner

Bisa Kdei

Fameye

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

Album Of The Year

Sarkodie – No Pressure

KiDi – The Golden Boy

Joe Mettle – Experience

Akwaboah – Lighthouse

D Black – Loyalty

Kuami Eugene – The Afro Highlife

Songwriter Of The Year

Minister OJ – Deburu

Fameye – Praise –––––––––––––– Winner

Abiana – Bo Nooni

Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1

Akwaboah – Obiaa

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Best Hiphop Song of the Year

Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sherif

Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa

Second Sermon – Black Sherif ––––––––––––––– Winner

Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur

Sika Aba Fie Remix – Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene and Kweku Flick

Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

1Gad – Stonebwoy

Touch It - KiDi ----------------------------- Winner

Picture – Samini ft Efya

Greedy Men – Stonebwoy

New Gen – Larruso

Odeshie – Epixode

Male Vocal Performance

Akwaboah Ntro – Naa

Black Sherif – Golddigger

Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami

KiDi – Bad Things

King Promise – Slow Down

Kweisey Pee – Amazing God ––––––––––––––– Winner

Luigi McLean – Mala

Female Vocal Performance

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Abiana – MY House

Esther Goodwill – Faithful God

Niiella – Where You Are ————————— Winner

Efe Grace – Overflow

Cina Soul – OMG

Best African Artiste

Wizkid ——————————— Winner

Fireboy DML

Ckay

Tems

Focalistic

Joeboy

Collaboration of the year

Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene – Abodie

Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko

D Black ft Stonebwoy, Quamina MP – Enjoyment Minister -----------Winner

Sefa ft Mr Drew – E Choke

Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick – Sika Aba Fie Remix

Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur – Coachella

Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene – Biibi Besi

Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music – Ote Mimu

International Collaboration of the year

Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage

Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy

Sad Girls Love Money- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis

Je M’appelle – DarkoVibes ft Davido

Second Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burna Boy

Spiritual- KiDi ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking

Non-Living Thing- Sarkodie ft Oxlade

Forever Remix – Gyakie ft Omah Lay ———————– Winner

Vodafone Most Popular Song

King Promise – Slow Down

Ohemaa Mercy ft MoG Music – Ote Me Mu

Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko

Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix

Darkovibes ft Davido – Je M’appelle

KiDi – Touch It

Black Sherif – Second Sermon (2nd)

Kuami Eugene – Dollar On You

Joe Mettle – Ye Obuame

Fameye – Praise

Sefa – EChoke

Mr. Drew – Mood

Best New Artiste

Sefa

Black Sherif

Scott Evans

Mona 4 Reall

Kweku Darlington

Kwame Yogot

Best Rap Performance

Lyrical Joe – 5Th August. 5 --------------------Winner

Strongman – Last Verse

Obibini – Wudini

Teephlow – WonteAse3

Sarkodie – Rollies And Cigars

Amerado – The Throne

Best Reggae / Dancehall Artiste

Samini

Larruso

Epixode

Stonebwoy ------------------- Winner

Record Of The Year

Akwaboah – Ntro Naa

Wutah Afriyie – Country Hot

Fameye – Praise

Minister OJ – Meduru

Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Sad Girls Luv Money

Okyeame Kwame ft Adina – Love Locked Down

Other awards

Best Traditional Artiste of the Year – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Lifetime Achievement of the Year – Agya Koo Nimoh

Music for Good – Stonebwoy

Producer of the year – MOG

Source: YEN.com.gh