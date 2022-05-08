VGMA23 Full List Of Winners: Black Sherif, Sarkodie, KiDi, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Others Win
The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) show has been held. The two-day event was held on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.
On the first day, Stonebwoy, Fameye, Wizkid, MOG Beatz, Kwaisey Pee, were among the award winners. The second day saw Balck Sherif, Ohemaa Mercy, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, among others, winning.
YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of winners for Day 1 and Day 2. (List is still updating).
Artiste Of The Year
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie
Black Sherif
Joe Mettle
Best Hiplife Song
Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene ––––––––––––––– Winner
No Fugazy – Sarkodie
BiiBi Bese – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene
Accra – Medikal
Abodie – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene
Kom – Fancy Gadam
Zinabu – DopeNation ft Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeat, DWP Academy
S3k3 – Mr Drew
Video of The Year
Mon Bebe – KiDi
Mood – Mr Drew
Odeshie – Epixode
Bad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae
Slow Down – King Promise
Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie
Nyinya – Bosom P Yung --------- Winner
Let It Go – Kweku Smoke
Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall
Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste
Sarkodie ----------------- Winner
Okyeame Kwame
Black Sherif
D Black
Amerado
Medikal
Best Afrobeats Song
Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur
Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene
E Choke Sefa ft Mr Drew --------------Winner
Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage
Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom
Mon Bebe – KiDi
Je M’apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido
Best Afropop Song
Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang – Heat
Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix
Mr Drew – Mood
King Promise – Slow Down
D Black ft Quamina MP, Stonebwoy – Enjoyment Minister
Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Bad Girls Luv Money Remix
Fameye – Praise
Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
Sefa
KiDi ---------------------- Winner
King Promise
Mr. Drew
Wendy Shay
Gyakie
Camidoh
Darkovibes
Best Gospel Song
Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved
Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu ––––––––––––––– Winner
Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
Celestine Donkor – Only You
Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo
Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh
Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa
Scott Evans – Mapek3
Obaapa Christy – The Glory
Best Gospel Artiste
Diana Hamilton
Obaapa Christy
Celestine Donkor
MoG Music
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle ———————Winner
Ohemaa Mercy
Akesse Brempong
Best Highlife Song
Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT1 ------------------------ Winner
Ak Songstress – Jonathan
Akwaboah ft Cina Soul – Obiaa
Bisa KDei – Yard
Kuami Eugene – Te Na Fie
Cina Soul – Feelings
Best Highlife Artiste
Cina Soul
Akwaboah ----------------------Winner
Bisa Kdei
Fameye
Kuami Eugene
Kofi Kinaata
Album Of The Year
Sarkodie – No Pressure
KiDi – The Golden Boy
Joe Mettle – Experience
Akwaboah – Lighthouse
D Black – Loyalty
Kuami Eugene – The Afro Highlife
Songwriter Of The Year
Minister OJ – Deburu
Fameye – Praise –––––––––––––– Winner
Abiana – Bo Nooni
Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1
Akwaboah – Obiaa
Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
Best Hiphop Song of the Year
Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sherif
Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa
Second Sermon – Black Sherif ––––––––––––––– Winner
Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur
Sika Aba Fie Remix – Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene and Kweku Flick
Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
1Gad – Stonebwoy
Touch It - KiDi ----------------------------- Winner
Picture – Samini ft Efya
Greedy Men – Stonebwoy
New Gen – Larruso
Odeshie – Epixode
Male Vocal Performance
Akwaboah Ntro – Naa
Black Sherif – Golddigger
Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami
KiDi – Bad Things
King Promise – Slow Down
Kweisey Pee – Amazing God ––––––––––––––– Winner
Luigi McLean – Mala
Female Vocal Performance
Celestine Donkor – Only You
Abiana – MY House
Esther Goodwill – Faithful God
Niiella – Where You Are ————————— Winner
Efe Grace – Overflow
Cina Soul – OMG
Best African Artiste
Wizkid ——————————— Winner
Fireboy DML
Ckay
Tems
Focalistic
Joeboy
Collaboration of the year
Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene – Abodie
Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko
D Black ft Stonebwoy, Quamina MP – Enjoyment Minister -----------Winner
Sefa ft Mr Drew – E Choke
Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick – Sika Aba Fie Remix
Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur – Coachella
Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene – Biibi Besi
Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music – Ote Mimu
International Collaboration of the year
Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage
Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy
Sad Girls Love Money- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis
Je M’appelle – DarkoVibes ft Davido
Second Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burna Boy
Spiritual- KiDi ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking
Non-Living Thing- Sarkodie ft Oxlade
Forever Remix – Gyakie ft Omah Lay ———————– Winner
Vodafone Most Popular Song
King Promise – Slow Down
Ohemaa Mercy ft MoG Music – Ote Me Mu
Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko
Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix
Darkovibes ft Davido – Je M’appelle
KiDi – Touch It
Black Sherif – Second Sermon (2nd)
Kuami Eugene – Dollar On You
Joe Mettle – Ye Obuame
Fameye – Praise
Sefa – EChoke
Mr. Drew – Mood
Best New Artiste
Sefa
Black Sherif
Scott Evans
Mona 4 Reall
Kweku Darlington
Kwame Yogot
Best Rap Performance
Lyrical Joe – 5Th August. 5 --------------------Winner
Strongman – Last Verse
Obibini – Wudini
Teephlow – WonteAse3
Sarkodie – Rollies And Cigars
Amerado – The Throne
Best Reggae / Dancehall Artiste
Samini
Larruso
Epixode
Stonebwoy ------------------- Winner
Record Of The Year
Akwaboah – Ntro Naa
Wutah Afriyie – Country Hot
Fameye – Praise
Minister OJ – Meduru
Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Sad Girls Luv Money
Okyeame Kwame ft Adina – Love Locked Down
Other awards
Best Traditional Artiste of the Year – Nii Tettey Tetteh
Lifetime Achievement of the Year – Agya Koo Nimoh
Music for Good – Stonebwoy
Producer of the year – MOG
