Ghanaian Kumawood actor Wayoosiand his wife have entertained their fans with a funny video on YouTube

The couple decided to play a game where anyone who chanced on their partner eating or in possession of money would take over

Fans of the actor have reacted to the video and applauded the funny and good acting skills of his wife, Adepa

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Wayoosi and his wife have been spotted playing a funny game in a trending YouTube video.

In the video, Wayoosi's wife, Adepa, told him that she would like to play a game with him.

Wayoosi fights his wife over meat in funny video Photo credit: @wayoositv

Source: Youtube

Wayoosi, who acted clueless and has played several such games with Adepa in the past, did not know he would have to share or give all he had to her whenever she requested or used the word "chemu p3", to wit "split equally", in their game.

He agreed to Adepa's challenge only to lose brutally. However, he gathered his arsenals for his final move, which got her crying.

Wayoosi's wife took his food, money and anything he had each time she sneaked from behind him and said"chemu p3", indicating that she would have to take the remaining portion of whatever he had or divide it into two.

The Kumawood actor played along patiently until he met her in the kitchen with delicious fufu and meat cooked for her brother. Wayoosi ate the food and got Adepa crying. The video has entertained fans because of their exceptional acts and how they have made their YouTube videos look so real as a couple.

Watch the video of Wayoosi and his wife fighting over meat in their game below

Fans of the Kumawood actor reacted to the funny video and gave positive feedback on their acting skills.

Anthony Tawiah commented:

Wayoosi's face when they took the Hollandia yogurt from him

Eno Abena commented:

Wayoosi’s wife should have acted long time ago. She is a good actress. Kwadwo is naughty

Afua Boama commented:

So lovely to see beautiful couples like that ❤❤❤

Ben Asamoa commented:

Wayoosi the living legend I like him so much he is one of the few people that people should look up to

Wayoosi dresses like a girl and entertains his fans while dancing to a highlife song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Wayoosi had surprised Ghanaians with a rib-cracking video of himself.

In the video that has been going viral online, the Kumawood star performed while costumed as a lady and dancing to highlife music. Wayoosi, who shared the video on his YouTube channel, further added to the realism by donning makeup and a wig, making it unclear to the audience whether or not it is indeed him.

