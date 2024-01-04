Okyeame Kwame has opened up about how diverse his family is and the extent he goes to ensure inclusion

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that his wife and children do not celebrate Christmas.

The rapper had an interview on TV3 with Berla Mundi in which he narrated how life in his home is unusual from what most Ghanaians grow up in.

His controversial take was met with mixed reactions from netizens with some hailing him for affording his family that much freedom.

Okyeame Kwame speaks about not celebrating Christmas with his family

According to Okyeame Kwame, his wife is a Jehovah's Witness who doesn't believe in the birth of Christ.

The rapper recounted a moment before their marriage when he and his wife discussed whose beliefs their children would take after. He disclosed, "I was madly in love, so I said they could follow you"

Okyeame Kwame said in his interview that he doesn't want to track back on his statement, therefore he allows his kids to be whatever they want to be.

Netizens react to Okyeame Kwame's approach to keep family united in diversity

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Okyeame Kwame's take.

miss_cyn_d said:

Doesn’t it look like him and his family are trying to copy the lifestyle of the Will Smith’s?

abundantmajorr wrote:

A man who doesnt impose on his family and allows them to be individuals and critical thinkers on their own . This man is breaking generational curses and yall dont even know it .

roseyasante remarked:

The birth and death of Christ....is important in every Christian’s life...pls note

Okyeame Kwame hails Avram Ben Moshe for his unpopular opinion about God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an interview by the atheistic socialite, Avram Ben Moshe in which he asserted that babies do not come from God.

While Ghanaian netizens berated the socialite for his take, Okyeame Kwame lauded him for his comments calling him a "working brain."

Source: YEN.com.gh