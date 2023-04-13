Fans, music lovers and critics got the chance to listen to unreleased songs from Stonebwoy's long-awaited album, 5th Dimension

With headphones over their heads, they partied and enjoyed songs from the album as videos from the private pre-album listening party went viral on social media

Guests who were present took to social media to share their reviews, as others wait in anticipation for April 28 when the album would be released

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, held his pre-album release party on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Many celebrities were present including Think Mahogany CEO Debra-Jane Nelson, Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa Satekla, actress Joselyn Dumas, among others.

Also, Entertainment pundits on UTV's United Showbiz Bulldog and Mr Logic were also present. Media personality, Abeiku Santana was the MC for the event.

Videos from the private event have surfaced on social media, and many people are talking about how unique this particular album listening party was.

The unreleased songs were not played through the speakers, but old songs of the 'Gidigba' hitmaker.

Guests were given headphones that played the unreleased songs from the 5th Dimension album. When the session started, the speakers were turned off and only chattering among guests could be head in the videos as they partied and listened to the songs.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy singing along to his unreleased songs, which were being played through the headphones.

Below are more videos from the private listening party of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album.

Ghanaians commented on the videos from the private listening party of Stonebwoy's unreleased album, 5th Dimension

Ghanaians have reacted to the unusual pre-album listening party of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension.

Guests who were present for the event, took to social media to share their reviews on the unreleased songs as many others anticipate the release date of the long-awaited album.

@OleleSalvador said:

@stonebwoy got @angeliquekidjo singing Ɛwɛ on his 5th Dimension album & mama nailed it flawlessly. Closest favorite; soul hitting

@AsieduMends commented:

Stonebwoy got sweet bangers, I can’t wait for 28th April #5thDimension

@jeffwellz stated:

Honestly I’ve always rated Stonebwoy as one of the best artistes this country has ever produced and I’m glad his album reflects that.

Stonebwoy drops track list for 5th Dimension

YEN.com.gh previously reported that as part of activities ahead of the release date for his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, Stonebwoy dropped the track list and official album cover of the album.

The album contains 17 songs and it features various artistes from across the African continent and the diaspora.

Bhim Nation fans and music lovers took to social media to express their excitement as they wait in anticipation for the album.

