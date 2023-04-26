A video of Stonebwoy playing songs off his unreleased album 5th Dimension album to Mohammed Kudus has surfaced online

The 'More of You' crooner flew to Amsterdam to visit the Ghanaian footballer at his camp in AFC Ajax

Many people have reacted to the video as they wait in anticipation for the release date of the album

Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy paid a visit to Mohammed Kudus camp at AFC Ajax and he played unreleased songs off his long-awaited 5th Dimension album.

The video was an Instagram Collab post that was posted by AFC Ajax on their Instagram page and simultaneously shared on Stonebwoy's feed.

Stonebwoy and Kudus at AFC Ajax in Amsterdam. Image Credit: @afcajax @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Kudus jam to songs in video

Stonebwoy flew to Amsterdam to see Kudus as the latter returned to training after a muscle injury.

They were spotted in one of the conference rooms inside the Johan Cruijff ArenA, home stadium of football club AFC Ajax.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Stonebwoy was seen passionately singing Angelique Kidjo's verse on one of his songs on the yet-to-be-released album.

The verse she sang was in the local Ghanaian dialect Ewe, which happens to be the 'Gidigba' hitmaker's native language.

Stonebwoy reacts to video

Stonebwoy reacted to the video by announcing the release date for the album, April 28, 2023.

"28th April album out❤️," he wrote in the comment section.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus jamming to a song off the 5th Dimension album.

Ghanaians react to the video of Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus jamming to one his songs off the 5th Dimension album

Many people took to the comment section to share their reviews on the snippet of the song they heard in the video.

Others also admired the two men's lovely bond as they displayed beautiful chemistry in the video.

AFC Ajax fans also advised the handler of the page to share more of such videos on their social media page.

tantyawo stated:

The way this team loves Ghana tho ❤️

nassday_ said:

The background sound damnn

ska_vibes requested:

Title of the song?

a_ramaekers opined:

More stonebwoy in the ArenA.

ogeethemc said:

Ghana link up

