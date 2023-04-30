Kumawood actress Akua Attaa Mensah popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has opened up about the challenges of living abroad

The veteran actress stressed how problematic the language barrier is in the US and advised folks who could not speak English not to bother travelling outside

The actress, who does not have much of a formal education, added that finding work abroad was also challenging

Kumawood actress Akua Attaa Mensah, better known as Kyeiwaa, has opened up about the difficulties of living abroad. The veteran actress, who relocated to the United States years ago, has faced several obstacles since leaving Ghana. After staying in the US for a while, Kyeiwaa is currently back in Ghana.

Kyeiwaa expressed that the most significant challenge she has faced is the language barrier. Despite her extensive experience in the Ghanaian film industry, she struggled to communicate effectively with others in the US. She advised that anyone considering travelling to the US without fluency in English should reconsider.

In addition to the language barrier, the actress also faced challenges in finding work abroad. Kyeiwaa noted that, despite her wealth of experience, it was difficult to find opportunities to showcase her talents in the US.

Her lack of formal education and qualifications was a significant factor in her struggles, and she highlighted the importance of education and qualifications in seeking employment in the US.

Kyeiwaa is a beloved actress in Ghana's film industry, having starred in several popular Kumawood movies over the years.

Ghanaians Sympathize With kyeiwaa

Sarikia Muda commented:

Awwwwww mum more blessings ,keep enjoying grace ..your story is so touching.

Naomi Eshun reacted:

Welcome back Kyeiwaa, we miss you papa

C Agyeiwaah wrote:

You said it all maa kyiwaa

