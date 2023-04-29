Actress Kyeiwaa has revealed how much she was paid for a movie shoot and why she left Ghana for the U.S.

Veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has revealed surprising details about her experiences in the Ghanaian movie industry and why she left Ghana for the U.S.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV, the actress disclosed that she was only paid GH¢1k for her roles in movies, shedding light on the poor remuneration structure that has plagued the industry for years.

Kyeiwaa, who has appeared in several Kumawood movies, shared her personal experience and spoke out against the poor treatment of actors and actresses in the Ghanaian movie industry. She also detailed how the lack of support and structure led her to leave Ghana and move to the United States, where she worked at a restaurant. During her time in the U.S., the actress sold banku for a living at one point.

Reflecting on her time in America, the actress explained how challenging it was to find work and commended YouTube for providing a platform that has emancipated actors and actresses from the negative structures of the Ghanaian movie industry. The actress is currently back in Ghana and is shooting her own movies. She urged fans to watch out for more content from her.

Kyeiwaa's Revelations Sparks Reactions

Afua Amenu commented:

What is wrong with working in a restaurant in America? Enemies are not God, auntie Kyeiwaa i pray for more blessings over your life. I love you

Miller Kevin reacted:

She is very caring and humble facts.Respect to the Legend

REDEEMER HATSU commented:

Mama, you're such a likeable character. God bless all your efforts.

