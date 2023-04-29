Ghanaian actress Ama Boahenmaa has opened up on her decision not to campaign for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the 2024 elections

In a video, she explained that her colleague, Matilda Asare will campaign for the ruling party in due time

She also opened up on her acting career and how much she charges for making skits

Famous Kumawood actress, Ama Boahemaa, popularly known as Mama Kali, has served prior notice of her decision not to campaign for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Mama Kali said her decision not to campaign is because she feels there are other industry players like fellow actress Matilda Asare who can do that work, hence her move to lie low.

Kumawood says her days of campaigning for the NPP are over Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube @nhyira104.5fm/Facebook

As someone who actively campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo to be elected President in 2016, she clarified that the party and its members have not wronged her anyway.

"As for the campaign, I won't do it again, Matilda Asare and her household will take care of that, I have left it for them” she told Zionfelix .

Turning to her acting career, the elderly woman said she also acts in skits.

Quizzed on how much she is paid per skit, Mama Kali failed to give a definite answer but revealed that she charges less than GH¢1000 per skit.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the decision taken by Mama Kali regarding the NPP

Netizens who reacted to the video said her decision not to campaign for the NPP will not affect the party's chances come 2024.

Bright Agyare replied:

Well some of us didn't campaign because of you. Once you're gone, I'm bringing my people in. Away with bribe taking campaigners.

Fresherpharma reacted:

Who cares if you don't campaign for npp and what makes you think somebody like me will vote because of you?

