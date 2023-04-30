Shatta Wale's ex-lover Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, embarrassed rapper Medikal as they met recently.

Michy and Medikal, a close friend of Shatta Wale, were guests at the birthday party of blogger GH Kwaku held on Saturday, April 30, 2023.

After bumping into Medikal, Michy decided to confront him over what she felt was a 'false claim' Medikal had made during a radio interview.

Michy insulted Medikal in public Photo source: @michygh, @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

According to Michy, Medikal had claimed that Shatta Wale was paying a full year's school fees and she wanted to know to who he had been paying the money.

Medikal chipped in that he made the statement in reference to the school fees of his daughter, Island Frimpong.

The explanation notwithstanding, Michy went ahead to launch a verbal attack on Medikal describing him as a 'follow back' who lacks sense.

Even when Medikal moved towards a car which was waiting for him, Michy was heard shouting invectives.

See the video below:

