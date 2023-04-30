Popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger GHKwaku marked his birthday on April 29, 2023 in grand style

To celebrate the day, he held a party that was filled with many Ghanaian celebrities including Sista Afia, Fameye, Medikal and Fella Makafui, among others

YEN.com.gh compiled many of the exciting videos from the birthday celebration of GHKwaku

Famous Ghanaian celebrity blogger, GHKwaku, turned a year older on April 29, 2023.

As part of celebrations to mark his special day, he held a party on the night of April 29, 2023.

Many Ghanaian celebrities, friends and family thronged the venue to party with him.

Celebrities including, Medikal and Fella Makafui, Sista Afia, James Gardiner, Michy, Lasmid, Fameye, and Zionfelix, just to mention a few.

Below is a video of money being sprayed on the celebrant.

Fella Makafui and Medikal arrive, display exceptional moves

Famous Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal were there to celebrate GHKwaku.

They arrived in their exquisite black Range Rover as the cameras wanted to get a glimpse of them.

As they approached the party grounds, they both began to dance as other guests at the event cheered them on.

Lasmid performs at GHKwaku's birthday party

Thriving Ghanaian rapper and singer Lasmid performed his all-time bangers at the birthday party as guests stood up on their feet to dance.

Michy and James Gardiner's arrival

Versatile TV host, musician Michy and actor James Gardiner arrived at the birthday celebrations as they looked exquisite in their outfits.

In a video that emerged online, they were seen exchanging pleasantries as they laughed.

Sista Afia slays in a sparkling blue dress

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia arrived looking stunning in a fitted blue dress. her makeup was flawless, and her lovely smile brightened her outlook.

Fameye dazzles in an all-black outfit

Singer, Fameye, looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He wore a long-sleeved shirt which he paired with leather trousers.

He completed his look with black sneakers and star-studded jewellery he wore around his neck and hands.

