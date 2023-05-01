Abraham Attah, in a new photo he shared on his Instagram page, looked all grown up as he rocked long dreadlocks that covered his whole face

The young actor who featured on Beast Of No Nation in 2015 posed with a friend as he took the photo

Many peeps gushed over his handsome looks and thick dreadlocks, mentioning how much he had grown

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who gained global recognition for his performance in the 2015 film "Beasts of No Nation," has shared a new photo on his Instagram page, leaving fans in awe of his grown-up look.

Abraham Attah during his younger days, Photo Source: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

In the picture, Attah can be seen posing with a friend, sporting long dreadlocks that cover his entire face. The actor's thick locks fall over his shoulders, creating a commanding presence that is hard to ignore.

Attah's new look has been met with a wave of positive reactions from fans, with many commenting on how much he has grown and matured since his debut. Several fans also praised the young actor's sense of style, with many noting that his new hairstyle adds to his rugged and mysterious appeal.

The 20-year-old actor has come a long way since his breakthrough role in "Beasts of No Nation," which earned him several accolades, including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.

Since then, Attah has continued to make strides in his career, starring in several other notable films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Tazmanian Devil."

Ghanaians drool over Abraham Attah's new look

Fans of the actor raved over his look, dropping beautiful remarks in the comment section.

ameeryoussef wrote:

This is dope

jacoblaarge commented:

Hard geee ab brown

shadraq_ocean also said:

Grown-ish ❤️

Idris Elba Hails Abraham Attah, Reveals He Cried After Watching Beasts Of No Nation

In another story, Celebrated Hollywood star Idris Elba has spoken highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to Idris Elba, he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation as he commended Abraham Attah for the incredible role he played in the movie and the display of his talent.

Meanwhile, in the background story reported by YEN.com.gh, Idris Elba was captured filming a movie on the streets of Ghana as a fan sneaked to record the moment and share online.

Source: YEN.com.gh