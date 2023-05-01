Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star turned heads online as she rocked a red and black dress that showed off her cleavage

She was spotted at the launch of Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV called Onua Showtime with McBrown

People could not get over how stunning she looked such that they filled the comment section with love and fire emojis and sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Onua TV presenter Felicia Osei dazzled in a lovely flowing dress at the official launch of Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV called Onua Showtime.

Felicia Osei dazzles in a red and black flowing dress. Image Credit: @ghkwaku @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The occasion

The famous TikTok star looked pretty at the launch of 'Onua Showtime with McBrown', which took place inside Onua New Studios, on the premises of TV3.

The ceremony took place on April 30, 2023, a few hours ahead of the premiering of the show at 7 pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What Felcia Osei wore

Felicia Osei wore a black dress with red roses all over it to create a lovely design.

She wore a wig that had red ends and black roots, thus creating an ombre effect. The hair was short and cut into a bob that hung over her shoulders.

Her makeup was perfectly done with the red lipstick she wore, complimenting her outfit and her hair.

She wore a star-studded necklace that made her appearance stand out.

In the videos, she was captured smiling and dancing to the music that was played at the forecourt of Media General.

Below are videos of Felicia Osei at the launch of Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Ghanaians admire Felicia Osei's outfit

People thronged the comment section of the videos as they admired how classy and elegant Felicia Osei looked at the launch of the new show on Onua TV.

vicky_will_shine_too said:

Classy

jazzandraff stated:

@osei__felicia menua! Ahouf33333

owusual stated:

Obaapa @osei__felicia

Felicia Osei dances with Emily of Talented Kidz fame

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Felicia Osei made a dance video with TV3 Talented Kids' Emily.

They danced to a viral amapiano sound generated from a video of a young lady that was giving tutorials on how to dance to the song.

People applauded Emily as they advised Felicia Osei to work on her moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh