Kalybos' sister, Awurabena Duchess, threw a surprise for the comedian on his 35th birthday, a video that melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

In the video, she surprised him with a birthday cake decorated with old photos with money hidden on the inside, a dinner date and many more

Ghanaians who watched the video commended her for such a beautiful surprise while others tagged their siblings in the comment section to take a cue

Awurabena Duchess, the lovely sister of Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos threw a memorable surprise for him on his 35th birthday.

Kalybos gets a treat from his sister on his 35th birthday

In a video his sister shared on her official TikTok handle, @duchess997, she showed how she made Kalybos' birthday special.

She hired the services of a saxophonist who woke him up with soothing music.

She then gifted him a beautiful cake that was decorated with his childhood pictures. The pictures showed memories he shared with her.

Pulling one of the pictures from the cake showed the trail of cedi notes and coins that were hidden inside it.

Awurabena surprises Kalybos at dinner with Ahuofe Patri

Awurabena did not end there. She took the actor to a dinner date where he surprised him with his close friend and actress, Ahuofe Patri.

He was surprised again with another cake as they made merry that lovely day.

Watch the video below of how Kalybos' sister treated him on his birthday.

Below is another video shared on Awurabena Duchess' page on TikTok.

Ghanaians reacted to a video of the treat Kalybos' sister gave him on his birthday

Many people applauded his sister for making the effort in making Kalybos' day very special.

Others also tagged their siblings under the post to take inspiration from the video.

nanaesther7 said:

Nobody is going to talk about the coins money

fran_cisssssssss stated:

So who will sweep there after?

fashiondiva_gh said:

Everyone needs a sister like this

gbaahowusuaa commented:

I think I saw Aho)feI love that

nana_mp3 stated:

The way my sister is nu her 10pesewas saf she won’t spend boi

kwikurichie stated:

Bank of Ghana is watching with fake account

yhoung_wealth_ said:

I love this ❤️❤️❤️Buh you did Kofi b) aben the last end of the video

