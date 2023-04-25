A video of Felicia Osei and Emily of TV3's Talented Kidz show dancing has emerged online as people had a lot to say about the former's dance moves

In the video, they were captured dancing to a viral amapiano sound which they discovered on the entertainment app, TikTok

Ghanaians commended Felicia Osei moves as they hinted that she was becoming a pro at dancing with time

Onua FM and TV presenter Felicia Osei and Emily of Talented Kidz fame were captured recording a dance video together which the former shared on her Instagram page.

Felicia Osei and Emily from Talented Kidz fame dance. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Felicia Osei and Emily's outfit in the video

The famous TikTok star was captured rocking tight skinny jeans, which she paired with a long-sleeved blue shirt. She wore lovely black shoes, and her hair was gelled onto her scalp.

On the other hand, the little girl wore tights underneath a white short-sleeved shirtdress. She wore lovely black shoes just like Felicia Osei.

Her hair was held in two separate puffs that were parted in the middle to create two sections.

Dance moves

The two danced to a viral amapiano sound generated from a video of a young lady that was giving tutorials on how to dance to the song.

Below is a video of Felicia Osei and Emily dancing.

Ghanaians comment on Felicia Osei and Emily's dance skills

Many of Felicia Osei's followers applauded her effort in trying to imitate the dance steps, as they hinted that she was getting better.

franco_kay said:

Doing well. The flexibility lef small p3

kingsbae23 commented:

You doing well dear✅keep it up

heelstopchic__ said:

It keeps getting better every week

marvellous.mind stated:

But you are trying

sellyabanyi said:

Keep it working ❤️

abena_teresa said:

Keep it up sis✌️

amani_bakesgh stated:

osaaay wo...3nn3 de3 ❤️❤️❤️

rakedreamz said:

Alla dancer

Felicia Osei dances adowa in video

