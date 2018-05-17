Who is Gifty Anti’s husband? Biography and pictures revealed

Oheneyere Gifty Anti is a hugely popular Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster. She is best known for her work on the television show titled The Standpoint, in which she discusses issues affecting women in general. Like many other celebrities, the public is usually interested in numerous aspects of Gifty's life, including her career, love life, and children. Who is Gifty Anti's husband, what does he do, and is he as well-known in public as his wife?

Anti's husband is known as Nana Ansah Kwao IV and comes from a royal family known as the Sintim Misa. Who is Gifty Anti's husband? Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Nana Ansah Kwao IV Gender Male Date of birth 17 March 1971 Age 51 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Adumasa, Ashanti, Ghana Current residence Adumasa, Ashanti, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimeters 181 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Wife Gifty Anti Children Four Profession Chief

Gifty Anti's husband's biography

Who is Nana Ansah? This Nana Ansah Kwao biography will detail everything you need to know about him. How old is Gifty Anti's husband? Nana was born on 17 March 1971. This means Gifty Anti's husband's age is 51 years as of 2022. He was born to Kwame Danso Misa and Nana Esi Misa.

Kwao was born into a royal family. His grandfather, Sintim Misa, served as the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for over a decade. His line of inheritance as the chief/king of Adumasa is matrilineal since his mother's elder brother was supposed to occupy the position.

Is Nana Ansah Kwao his real name? Yes, it is. That is the name Gifty's husband was bestowed with at birth.

Education

Nana Kwao struggled a bit through school, partially because of his dyslexic condition. He attended various schools, including Accra Academy, North Ridge School, and St Martin de Porres. After completing his high school studies, Nana joined the Methodist University College in Dansoman-Accra, from where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing.

Career

Kwao had had quite a decorated career since completing his university studies. He began by managing his father's business line, comprised of numerous hotels and pha*maceutical outlets. His first page was the perfect fit for his university studies since he got to interact with customers frequently.

After working in his dad's businesses for a while, Nana then relocated to the UK, where he worked for several companies, including Audi, Mercedes Benz, and Peugeot.

Starting a radio show

In 2006, Nana quit formal employment and started his own radio show in the UK. After a while, its popularity had soared so much, making it the second most listened-to show in the country. After leaving the show, Nana returned to Ghana and joined the hugely popular Rainbow Radio.

While working at Rainbow, he met Oheneyere Gifty Anti and instantly fell for her. The two quickly became friends and then began dating.

Succession to the Adumasa throne

Before Kwao took over the Adumasa throne, it had remained vacant for a decade. The throne was supposed to have been occupied by his mother's oldest brother, who, at the time, was too old to sit on the throne. There was a unanimous agreement to make Kwao the Adumasa chief/king. He was installed as the Chief of Adumasa in a ceremony held on 24 January 2011.

Who is Nana's wife?

After meeting Gifty Anti while he worked on radio, the two dated for about three years before finally tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2015. After the wedding, Nana's wife was given a new title, the Obaa and Hemasaa of Adumasa.

Nana and Gifty wore traditional Ghanaian attires during the wedding, which was attended by various high-profile people in the Ghanaian media industry. Additionally, an entire episode of Gifty's show, The Standpoint, was dedicated to footage from her gorgeous wedding.

Gifty Anti and her husband on the KSM show

Gifty and her husband Kwao occasionally appear in public together. One of their most notable appearances was on The KSM Show in 2015, shortly after their wedding.

Gifty Anti's Accident

In November 2021, Gifty Ani and her daughter were involved in a car accident. Their car was hit from behind, leaving her with an injury to the head and Gifty Anti's child severely shaken.

What is Gifty Anti's daughter's full name? The popular TV show host's daughter is known as Nyame Animuonyam.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Nana Kwao.

He is fluent in three languages: English, Twi, and Ga.

He enjoys playing tennis and riding motorbikes on the open road.

He enjoys eating any meal with fried, boiled, or grilled ripe plantain.

Gifty Anti's husband has always been the subject of debate among Gifty's fans, given her incredible popularity. The renowned media personality got married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV in 2015. He is the current chief of the Adumasa people.

