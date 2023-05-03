Beautiful TV presenter Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, questioned the low representation of females in the entertainment industry

According to Michy, she cannot understand why there aren't many women excelling in music when women make things happen

All three hosts on the Ladies Circle show agreed with Michy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, shared her thoughts on why many female musicians do not last in Showbiz.

Michy, who has a few songs with the father of her son, wondered aloud as she pointed out that things don't do well without women.

She also added that one of the reasons women may not be prominent in the industry may be because of their attitude once they get to the top.

Shatta Michy poses in gorgeous outfits Image credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

According to Michy, adopting a "Queen's mentality" is more harmful than good for anyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She said this causes women to relax and not work as hard as they did before.

During the show, one of the co-hosts pointed out that without women, their things don't progress. Michy replied

I agree with that. I think we are sidelined a lot. I don't know why we are because, as you said, we make the world go round. Without the women, nothing is going to go on. Once given the opportunity, we should be able to prove ourselves.

Click here to watch the video.

Michy 'insults' ediakl in public

Recently, Shatta Michy verbally fought with Medikal over Majesty's school fees.

Michy accosted Medikal at an event accusing the rapper of lying about Shatta Wale's role in Majesty's education.

Majesty says Shatta Michy is the best musician, not his father, Shatta Wale

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Michy's son with Shatta Wale, Majesty choosing his mother's musical career over his father's.

During a guest appearance on The Day Show, Majesty mentioned that his mother was the best musician in the world, not his father, Shatta Wale.

The young boy's comments raised concerns about his relationship with his father, as many speculated that there might be some underlying issue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh