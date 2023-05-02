Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has addressed some spiteful comments people leave online for her

In an interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, sMcBrown described those people as unwise and fake

The talented actress who hosts Onua TV's Showtime With McBrown said that criticism does not mean one should be cruel

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress turned TV host Nana Ama McBrown nearly broke the internet last Sunday during the unveiling of her new show, Onua ShowTime with McBrown.

The actress has been in the news since her unexpected move to Media General, which took many by surprise.

Given that she has been trending, some have taken to social media to write spiteful comments about her whilst calling themselves her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown looks splendid in photoshoots Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown has been granting a lot of interviews to TV3 after her move to Media General.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In these interviews, the versatile celebrity has addressed rumours surrounding the status of McBrown Kitchen on UTV, why she left UTV without any proper notice, and her new show at Onua TV.

She has also addressed trolls disguised as fans in her latest interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show. She said:

Oh, Bella, I'm a grown woman oo. I've been on TV for 22 years. I'm going to my 23rd year. I don't think anything someone will say right now should be a problem for me. And that is why I mostly don't respond to issues when they mention my name. I just feel like they don't know what they are talking about.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, she is human, juggling her personal, work and social life.

Because I'm in front of your screen, you can say whatever you want to say about me, but truthfully, the good people, the wise people, the genuine people that love me will not condemn me like that.

Nana Ama admitted that she is open to being criticised but also pointed out that should not be an opportunity for people to say nasty things about her.

But If you make it look so hateful, that means you have a problem.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown scolding them for being too harsh

Some supported McBrown's stance, while others advised her to stop granting interviews and focus on her work.

Ama Agyeiwaa Kodie wrote:

Nana Ama I beg u enough of the interviews ooo pls keep to your job. 'He who talks too much reveals secret.' I rest my case.

Bismark Yinzee said:

Strong lady...Nana keep on. We love you.

Augustina Gyan wrote:

Very simple and good reply, I just love her ♥️❣️ keep going high Empress

Okyeame Quophi cause problems as he calls McBrown the best at Onua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Okyeame Quophi's statements, which caused controversy online.

According to the former highlife singer, Nana Ama McBrown's popularity makes her the best at Onua.

He added that the over 12k organic view online during the Onua Showtime launch is a testimony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh