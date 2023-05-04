Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown said that her body is unable to conceive the natural way

The Onua TV host disclosed that the only way she can get pregnant again is through In vitro fertilisation (IVF)

She detailed the emotional and physical stress her system went through before being able to give first to her daughter

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has always been vocal about her pregnancy journey.

Whilst many would refer to keeping it a secret, she shared her struggles with infertility to encourage other women in her situation not to give up.

During her interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown disclosed that she wished to have more children in a natural way.

Pregnant Nana Ama McBrown posing with her beautiful daughter, Baby Maxin Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Last year, the Onua TV presenter spoke about her IVF journey and how she had to cleanse her womb before she could conceive.

In her newest sitting on The Day Show, McBrown revealed how her body suffered through the IVF and what it means for her now.

Even now, I wish I could give birth just like that because I want to have more children, but they won't come. I have to do IVF again. Berla, I've gone through a lot. My system will not permit me to have a natural birth.

The mother of one was also thankful that she had to go through the process once. She recounted how some women have to keep trying several times before conception is successful.

Berla, it's heart breaking. If you have not been there before, you will not understand it. It's a situation no woman should go through that. And every day, I bless God that during my first pregnancy, I was able to see the child. That is Maxin.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to McBrown's IVF journey to becoming a mother

The comment section of the video was filled with encouraging words and admiration for the actress.

Irene Africanus-Mensah said:

Nana is a vibe... love u so much❤❤

Obeng Shadrack wrote:

I’m so emotional

Mercy Abbey commented:

Nana I love you style biaaaa bi❤️

