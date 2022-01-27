Nana Ama McBrown has consoled her colleague Afia Schwarzenegger at her late father's one-week celebration

Afia was moody and dull when McBrown got there but she was able to smile and to appear relieved after they hugged

Many people have reacted to the video and thanked Nana Ama for showing up for her friend in such a bad time

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has touched the hearts of many with video hugging Afia Schwar at her father’s one-week observation.

The two women were dressed in black with Afia looking so gloomy with bloodshot eyes.

McBrown hugged her tightly and whispered something into Afia’s ears that got her nodding and forcing a smile.

Though it is not heard exactly what McBrown told her, it seems to be comforting to Afia’s ears, she tried to smile.

Fans react to video of McBrown at Afia Schwar’s one-week celebration

The display of love and sympathy on the part of McBrown has touched the hearts of fans and they have reacted.

Some were happy that she was there to mourn with Afia.

Touching videos and photos from Afia Schwar's dad's one-week observation

The one-week rites for Afia Schwar's dad were observed at De Temple social centre at Achimota in Accra on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Early videos from the ceremony which surfaced on social media showed a sad atmosphere with Schwar in tears. So emotional was she that her children had to console her at some point.

But it was not all tears throughout as Schwar got flashes of smiles during the ceremony. These were mostly the times when some of her celebrity friends arrived at the venue.

Among the many prominent people who brought smiles to Schwar by attending the one-week rites were Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Kwaku Manu, and KKD. Others included Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Gifty Adorye, Nana Agradaa, Nigel Gaisie. Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and many others were also present.

