Nana Ama McBrown in a TikTok video in a TikTok video held a large crucifix whiles she sang gospel and praised God

The actress looked like she was in the spirit as she passionately sang the gospel tune with zeal and vigour

Fans of the actress admired her love for God and praised her for the commitment she showed towards her faith

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has taken the internet by storm with a recent TikTok video that showcases her undeniable love for God.

The award-winning actress was seen holding a large crucifix in the video as she passionately sang a gospel tune with zeal and vigour, leaving fans in awe of her commitment to her faith.

Nana Ama McBrown worshipping God Photo Source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: Instagram

In the video, which has since gone viral, McBrown looked every inch the devout Christian as she sang with her eyes closed, lost in worship.

Her fans were quick to show their admiration for her devotion, taking to social media to express their appreciation for the star's unwavering faith.

Some even suggested that she was praying on her haters, given the kind of reception she had received from some people since leaving UTV for Onua TV. Peeps encouraged her to remain steadfast.

Christians admire McBrown's faith

afiachantel wrote:

no weapon formed against you by haters shall be prosper mummy ,may God be with you forever ❤

lady dee reacted:

A lady with a lion heart she is in the spirit. is good to worship God

user8761300076051 said:

But you no one can stop your happiness, Love you

L wrote:

God bless you and your family ❤️

prettylady727 commented:

Jesus today, tomorrow and forever and ever

