Late and former Newcastle and Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu's daughter, Abigail, is growing into a beautiful young lady as her mother, Marie-Claire Rupio shared photo online

In one photo, she was dressed in an orange silk dress with a touch of African print fabric, and in another she was dressed in a purple silk dress with a touch of kente

Many people admired how stunning she looked in the outfits as they give her lovely names in the comment section

Christian Atsu's surviving spouse, Marie-Claire Rupio shared an adorable picture of their daughter, Abigail, looking lovely in an African print dress.

She shared the heartwarming picture on her official Instagram page and this got many people admiring how she looked in the dress.

Christian Atsu's daughter Abigail dazzles in African print dresses. Image Credit: @claireuk

Christian Atsu's wife shares lovely photo of their daughter

In one photo, Abigail was dressed in an orange silk dress that was designed using African print material.

The material was attached to the v-shaped ends of the orange dress in a pleated form.

A white set of flowers were put together and placed on the right shoulder of the sleeveless dress.

"Our sunshine ☀️," Marie-Claire Rupio wrote on Instagram.

Another photo of Abigail wearing purple kente

In another photo, Abigail was spotted wearing a purple dress that was a mixture of silk fabric and kente.

She brightened up her look with her infectious smile as she showed her ever-white teeth.

Her mother shared that photo on her Instagram stories, @claireuk_.

See the beautiful photo of Christian Atsu's daughter in an African print dress.

People admire Christian Atsu's daughter's dress

Many people shared the admiration they had for Abigail's outfit as her mother, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared adorable photos on her Instagram page and stories.

Many of her followers online called her an African princess as they gushed over how she had grown tall and big in recent photos.

marieadu said:

Our African princess in an African print. We love you our very own

kwesibrew42 remarked:

If we see the families with laughter on their faces, then we all say Hallelujah .... the Lord has been faithful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

afiopokumensah commented:

She is growing so big. Love your African dress, girl. ❤️

gurlboss_mimi stated:

Sure our lovely sunshine..so much love for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

stella.yaa said:

Precious princess ❤️❤️❤️.Ghana loves you and your family

gigislyfstyle said:

She’s so gorgeous

peexo_ironboy commented:

Ghana babe

konadu.aaaa_ remarked:

veryyyyyy beautiful

Video of Christian Atsu's son displaying football skills goes viral

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Christian Atsu's wife, Marie Claire Rupio, posted a video of their son displaying incredible football skills on the pitch.

The video showed him dribbling the opposing team's defenders and eventually scoring a goal.

