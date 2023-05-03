A plus-size Ghanaian model Matilda Quaye turned heads on social media with her exceptional dance moves she made in a tikTok video

She was sighted dancing with another friend to a viral dance challenge as they whined and popped their hips

The video caught the attention of many people as they admired Matilda's voluptuous curves

A thick tall plus-size Ghanaian lady Matilda Quaye was spotted displaying incredible dance moves in a TikTok video.

Thick Tall Plus Size Ghanaian Model Matilda Quaye dancing. Image Credit: @purplesparrk

Source: TikTok

Thick tall plus-size lady dances with a friend in a video

Matilda Quaye was seen wearing a fitted blue sleeveless dress that hugged and accentuated her voluptuous curves. The dress had a cut on the bottom right side.

The dress had a rope that passed through the front neck area and secured at the back with a knot.

She danced in the video with another friend called Purple Spark who was of a smaller size than her and shorter.

They danced to a viral Tiktok sound as they whined and popped their hips while making hand gestures.

Watch the video below of Matilda Quaye and her friend Purple Spark dancing.

People react to video of plus-size lady dancing

Many people reacted to the video with many of them commenting on Matilda's curves since it had caught their attention.

Gazy Ben said:

Nyash everywhere in Ghana,Lord protect my salary

umarmaka0 commented:

omo beb u to fine

fadiqueenzy commented:

This is the difference between thank you and thank so much

jusblaze274 said:

dis nyash be national cathedral

Star life remarked:

like how? Is that ur bompa ‍♂️

user5837232364590 admitted:

the bb on blue dress she is my favourite

Ajunwa Ifunaya stated:

Na one person I first see oh be fore I see say soothing dsy move for corners

