Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas caught the attention of many people as she dazzled in a long dress that hid her curves

The cornrows she wore in that particular look made her appear simple, coupled with her natural makeup

Her comment section was flooded with many comments from admirers who gushed over her stunning look

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas turned heads online as she dazzled in a long purple dress with dark pink patches in photos she shared on Instagram.

Joselyn Dumas looking radiant in photos. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

Details of Joselyn Dumas' outfit

The talented actress wore a purple dress with dark pink patches all over to create a lovely design.

The dress hid her curves and was long, such that it hung over her ankles. The sides of the dress around her waistline were cut to show some skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She paired her dress with purple glossy heeled slippers. She accessorised her look with a big black bag which she carried in her right hand in the pictures.

Joselyn Dumas was not seen in her usual frontal lace wigs in this photo. She kept it simple and wore cornrows with the ends tied in a knot at her back.

See the carousel post of Joselyn Dumas looking stunning in purple.

Ghanaians gush over Joselyn Dumas' simple look

Many Ghanaians could not help but shower the actress with much love and compliments.

Others also showered her with love, heart and 100 per cent emojis expressing how much they admired how she looked.

bb.adeppa said:

I just love to see people happy

maud_korah commented:

Loving this new playful you. Bless you ❤️

wealthyways_ remarked:

Too hot to handle ❤️

__mcronnie said:

Hooooot❤

aramideabe stated:

Ma belle

vandeddy said:

Wow

radhesh03 stated:

Super stylish ❤️❤️❤️❤️

official_yasinbature said:

@joselyn_dumas, Madam, I'm always there for you. My star woman.

Joselyn Dumas steals show at a wedding in her white dress

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that was the perfect wedding guest as she slayed in a custom-made white dress by fashion designer, Epiphani Official.

The celebrity fashion model with over 3 million followers on Instagram went viral with her white tulle dress and gorgeous centre-parted bouncy hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh