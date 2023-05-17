United Showbiz pundit Kwame A Plus advised many young ladies who are pressured into get-rich schemes in order to live a plush lifestyle

His statement comes at the back of Ghanaian singer Hajia 4Reall being extradited from the UK to the US after allegedly getting involved in romance scams

Many others advised young ladies to be content with what they have, while others laughed at the slogans A Plus wrote in the caption

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus shared a word of advice for young ladies pressured into fraud, scams and other get-rich schemes to live a luxurious lifestyle.

This comes at the back of Hajia 4Reall's case became public after the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, released a statement revealing that she is facing the law for engaging in romance scams.

Hajia 4Reall and Kwame A Plus look stunning in photos. Image Credit: @kwameaplus @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Kwame A Plus advises young ladies

Speaking on Hajia 4Reall's case, he posted on his verified Instagram page by sharing an old interview of the 'Fine Girl' crooner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In that old interview, she advised young ladies to work hard, pray and be determined.

Speaking on the video, A Plus advised them not to live by the standards of others and neither should they feel pressured to live a certain lifestyle.

He called out people who lure young ladies into such schemes, he said:

"Mo daadaa young girls no saa. Mo triso!! My ladies, don't ever look down on yourself. Don't live by the standards of people who don't know where they go when they sleep. Don't let anyone give you pressure."

He further stated that they may not be rich; however, they sleep comfortably in their homes, and the police are not after them.

The United Showbiz pundit added even if it is a single room, they are still sleeping peacefully.

"Abi your boyfriend give you early morning gbozaaa!! Haaard one! Kɛshi Allah Koomi ," he said.

He further urged other young ladies to forget everyone else because they are a blessing. He concluded his message saying that better days will locate them one day.

See the post by A Plus below on Hajia 4Reall's case.

Ghanaians react to Kwame A Plus' remarks on the Hajia 4Reall case

Many people shared their views on the old interview of Hajia 4Reall, while others also shared their advice and how pressure from slay queens affects the mindset of other young ladies.

See selected comments below:

pama_onor said:

Thank you❤️. Contentment doesn't cancel desire, it only cancels desperation. We are good and that what really matters☺️

adanobi_shitohu stated:

I drosslessly just woke up and about to go do deliveries koraa,this message is for me

walcott_on_time stated:

Early morning gbozaaa!!! is the ish. S3 3y3 Student mattress koraaa yada

dzifa_official stated:

Bra @kwameaplus the pressure they give some of us ky3r3se as3 we are not doing anything better for ourselves oo eiii

ohemaa_tinabae said:

Whatever she said is true, don’t forget to pray, work hard and be determined

joylaryea__ remarked:

drosslessly stretching paaaa…. As3 u r a prophet bi saaaa. …

joana_ayisibea said:

@aakosua_vee Sis, pls is ur husband funny in person? Every caption I read on social media of him is hilarious. Ose mo Triso

Hajia 4Reall extradited from the UK to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall was extradited from the UK to the US after the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, released a statement on Monday, May 15, 2023.

This comes after she allegedly engaged in romance scams which involved sending a series of emails, text messages and social media messages swindling victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh