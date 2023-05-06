Ghanaian media personality and host for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Berla Mundi has been bashed on social media for her dressing

The journalist wore a long silver dress which touched the ground while showing cleavage

Social media users who do not know her as someone who wears such outfits have reacted to the photos

Ghanaian media personality and TV3 Newday host Berla Mundi has stirred a reaction on social media after she wore a beautiful dress at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards while she showed cleavage.

Berla Mundi stirs reaction Photo credit: @tv3ghana

Source: Twitter

In trending photos of Berla Mundi, she wore a beautiful dress which touched the ground. The elegant journalist and host of the VGMAs have been bashed on social media for her dress.

Some fans who had not seen her in such a dress reacted negatively to her outfit, while others appreciated her looks and beauty for the night.

For some, the media personality looked stunning, and they were against the bashing and

@Jeff_Tymer_ reacted to the trending photos by saying:

Someone said Berla Mundi is looking Ike an Armor. Ghanaians

@gr8mxn commented:

if berla mundi do mistake, pass tema steel, them fit melt ahm do teaspoon o.

Concra Gh commented:

I love Berla Mundi with everything in me.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Beauty? Intelligence? Dressing? Name it. The best ever to do it #VGMAonTV3

@_Jay_Sterling_ commented:

Whoever styled Berla Mundi aced it. Look at her shine like a diamond!

Black Sherif arrives at the VGMA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that fans mobbed Ghanaian Hip-hop and rap artiste Black Sherif as he arrived at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The artiste, stunned in a black suit and plaited hair, looked a bit tense with the attention on him but kept his cool as he arrived. The artiste had earlier stated that he was going to win all the awards he was nominated for, and his fans, who were overly excited to see him, could not let him go.

Source: YEN.com.gh