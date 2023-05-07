Renowned Ghanaian musicians thrilled fans when they ascended the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) stage to perform

Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Gyakie, and KiDi were among some A-list artistes who performed at the event on Saturday, May 6

YEN.com.gh features some best videos of the artistes who delighted fans on the stage during the music awards night

Ghanaian musicians mounted the stage to perform and thrill fans at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday, May 6.

The music awards event saw the newly crowned 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, and his predecessor and 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, ascending the stage to perform some of their popular songs.

Rapper Sarkodie, songbird Gyakie, rapper Medikal, King Promise, and legendary Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah did not disappoint when they took over to delight fans with some of their hit songs at the event.

The prestigious 2023 VGMA happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), where several hardworking musicians received awards in the year under review.

Black Sherif won the Artiste of the Year and three other titles, Stonebwoy took home Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste, Piesie Esther won the Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards, Camidoh won Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise won Album of the Year with 5 Star, Sarkodie won Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Piesie Esther won Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards.

YEN.com.gh has put together some videos of the artistes who thrilled fans on the stage on the night of the music show.

1 Black Sherif performing at 2023 VGMA

Video shows the moment Black Sherif thrills fans at the 2023 VGMA.

2. The moment King Promise took over the stage to perform at the 24th edition of VGMA

Singer King Promise owns the stage the 24th edition of VGMA.

3. Rapper Sarkodie storms the stage to perform at VGMA 2023

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper thrills fans at the annual VGMA on Saturday, May 6.

4. Rapper Medikal delights patrons and fans at the 2023 VGMA

The moment rapper Medikal took over that stage at the 2023 VGMA to delight fans.

5. Watch the moment legendary Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah got everybody on their dancing feet at VGMA24

Legendary Highlife singer Ofori Amponsah brought his A-game on the VGMA 2023 stage.

6. Singer Gyakie performs on stage at the 2023 VGMA

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie delivers spirited performances at the 2023 VGMA.

8. Piesie Esther performs at the 2023 VGMA

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther performs the All Star rendition of her song Waye Me Yie with colleague gospel musicians at the 24thVGMA.

Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, and others slay in stunning outfits on 2023 VGMA red carpet

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian entertainment personalities arrived in glamourous outfits at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday, May 6.

Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Sika Osei, and other celebrities wore stunning outfits for one of Ghana's most significant music events.

The stars of Ghana's music and entertainment scene went all out to make a statement on the VGMA red carpet, sporting bold styles, exquisite gowns, and sharp suits.

