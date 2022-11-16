Zionfelix interviewed Dj Azonto at his grand residence, and the DJ gave Zion a tour of his mansion and his fleet of cars

The wealthy Dj bragged about his massive wealth and said he owned a Masserati worth $200,000

Dj Azonto mentioned how he made his money and said he is a lover of cars and colours, which is the reason he acquired his massive fleet

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian Disc Jockey and musician Dj Azonto gave blogger, Zionfelix, a tour of his mansion and his fleet of luxury cars.

Dj Azonto Shows Off Massive Wealth Source: zionfelix on Youtube

Source: UGC

The Dj bragged about the number of hit songs he had and how far his popular tune 'Fa No Fom' had reached.

The Dj stunned Zion with the number of expensive vehicles owned. Dj Azonto's compound had a Masserrati worth $200,000, a Mercedez Benz GLE, a Lincoln and other pricey vehicles sitting on it.

Zion asked the Dj how he made his money, and Azonto narrated a touching grass-to-grace story. He said he used to sell fish in the market with his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, he has done a lot of menial jobs and said at a point, he used to sleep in kiosks and even in gutters. Azonto mentioned that he made his wealth through hard work and perseverance.

Dj Azonto Sparks Reactions

We Always Learn said:

I like this guy. He Believes in himself ❤

Bridget Arthur also wrote:

I really do love this guy. God has bless him

Eunice N Ferguson also commented:

I had a good laugh through out the whole interview. He is funny papa.

Emmanuel Dwumfour reacted:

Masa Maserati can never be expensive than G-Wagon ever. Just keep it 100 brother. I love your hustle senior.

Ola_ of_ Ghana also wrote:

Lol this guy can brag ooo don't even know him. But he's very cool and fun too

Ghana DJ Awards: DJ Azonto Steals Show with Colorful Kaba and Skirt; Outfit Sparks Massive Reactions

In other stories, DJ Azonto claimed the award for DJs Favorite Song of The Year 2022 Award at the 2022 Ghana DJs Award.

The Ghanaian disc jockey caught the attention of the crowd with the "Kaba and skirt" he wore while receiving his award.

DJ Azonto's outfit has sparked mixed reactions from many social media users; with many admiring his style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh