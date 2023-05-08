Some fans of Kuami Eugene have reacted to a trending video of the artiste in which he looked like his lookalike

Kuami Eugene dressed in a suit while performing at a couple's wedding but was giving his fans a similar vibe like that of his lookalike who has been impersonating him for some time

Some fans expressed their amusement in the comment section, stating that for a second they thought it was his lookalike rather

Ghanaian Pop star Kuami Eugene has stirred controversies on social media while performing at a couple's grand wedding ceremony which was attended by a large audience.

Kuami Eugene (Left and Right), Lookalike (middle) Photo credit: @thedaveblog

Source: Instagram

In a trending video which has surfaced online, Kuami Eugene was seen performing for a bride who danced to his music. However, he got fans wondering if he was the one performing and not his lookalike.

The award-winning singer had a similar hairstyle like that of his lookalike who trended in the past few weeks over how he mimicked the artiste's usual style and body language.

Kuami danced to his songs with the couple which made the audience excited, although netizens were flabbergasted at the striking similarities between him and his trending lookalike.

Ghanaian celebrities' lookalikes surface and cause a stir

Lookalikes of popular Ghanaian celebrities emerged on social media, stirring conversations among Ghanaians. The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Fameye, King Promise, Medikal and Black Sherif emerged and were warned by some artistes to avoid denting their reputation with their ways.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kuami Eugene's video

Some Ghanaians shared funny comments and stated that they were surprised to see him perform just like his lookalike.

joe_kesh_1 commented:

Which of the Eugenes' this? The real one or the others?

simply_weargh commented:

For a sec, I thought it was Kuami Eugene's lookalike

_f.eldmann commented:

The girl won. I swear, she was coooooooooool in the making

Kuami Eugene's lookalike talks about the attacks from other celebrities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the Kuami Eugene impersonator had defended himself in the ongoing imitation kerfuffle.

He asserted that he had never impersonated Kuami Eugene and that, it was Ghanaians who always referred to him as the artiste's "carbon copy". He continued by saying that because he has made no attempt to appropriate the artiste's name or works, he posed no threat to his reputation.

