Lookalike of Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene has defended himself in the ongoing impersonation brouhaha

He said that he has never impersonated Kuami Eugene, but rather, Ghanaians always refer to him as a "carbon copy" of the artiste

He added that this makes him pose no threat to the brand of the artiste since he does not claim his name or works in any way

The lookalike of highlife artiste Kuami Eugene said he should not be attacked or insulted by the media and celebrities because of their perceptions of him.

He said that he had never been to a program and performed a song by Kuami Eugene, neither has he spoken about being Kuami Eugene or looking like the award-winning highlife artiste.

Kuami Eugene's lookalike says he has never said he looked the highlife artiste but Ghanaians refer to him as such Photo source: @sammykaymedia @shattawalegh

Rather, Ghanaians refer to him as someone who looks like Kuami Eugene. Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene, the popular singer and former VGMA Artiste of The Year, said celebrities who have begun insulting the lookalikes should stop.

He added that one of the people he did not want to hear talking about the issues of lookalikes is dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale. His reason was that Shatta Wale has no lookalike in the group and should not be allowed to comment about them.

When asked whether the group is still recruiting members, he answered there is more room for people wanting to join the "lookalike association".

Watch the lookalikes' video interview about their idols and celebrities below:

Some Ghanaians share positive comments about the lookalikes and criticise artistes who are criticising and insulting their lookalikes

big_b_arena commented:

One thing our artistes should know is that, they are not the first to get lookalikes. It’s so normal that even Michael Jackson, Steve Harvey, Davido, Chris Brown, etc. all get lookalikes. They should chill and relax

makeba_magnificent commented:

There are upcoming artistes who just need these platforms to bring forth better content and better music, and you are here giving these wannabes platforms to disrespect people’s achievements and hustle.

