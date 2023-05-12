Ghanaian comedian Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee or Ras Nene, explained his 'retirement' strategy

According to the skit producer, he will not stop working completely

Ras Nene revealed that he helps to slow down so that upcoming actors can also enjoy the spotlight

Ghanaian actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee, has addressed the confusion around his 'retirement' statement.

Earlier in the week, Ras Nene disclosed during an interview with Zionfelix that he might retire from the film industry very soon.

His decision to retire early caused an uproar from his followers, who immensely enjoyed his skits.

Speaking to +Plus1 TV, Dr Likee explained what he meant when he said he will g on retirement soon.

He confessed that he would slow down production because he was tired from working too hard these past years.

I am not going to stop completely. Listen to me very well. I'm still in the game. I will reduce the number of skits I make. I get too tired.

According to Dr Likee, it is time to allow others in the industry to shine. He also disclosed that he would not stop promoting other upcoming Kumawood stars on YouTube.

Peeps react to Dr Likee saying he will not stop producing skits

Many people were happy to know that Ras Nene will still be in the skit-making industry.

Morris Adu-Grant said:

Well done aka. Every blessed day I keep watching Aka and the entire crew through u tube. Long live the entire crew.

Kwesi Pisie commented:

Retire for what? Now you gaining prominence you want to retire? Abeg, rethink.

Ohemaa Esther TV wrote:

Wofa we believe you paaaaaaaaa god bless you more ❤ we love you saaaaaaaaa❤❤❤❤❤❤

