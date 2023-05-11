Ghanaian media personality MzGee displayed a fresh and clean face without makeup in a short video

The host of United Showbiz host also shared a short message on how people can tap into blessings

The pretty MzGee looked gorgeous in a teal-green dress while recording the selfie video in her car

Ghanaian entertainment personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly called MzGee, has recorded a video to teach people how to catch blessings.

She claimed that miracles are infectious and can transfer from one person to another.

Lately, MzGee, who took over from Nana Ama McBrown as host of United Showbiz, has been in the news with rumours of rivalry between herself and McBrown.

In her latest video, MzGee bared her heart out to speak on why people need to cheer others on.

She gave a scenario about how people become security conscious once thieves attack their neighbours because they may be the next victim.

MzGee said that, similarly, people should prepare for blessings when they see others around them being elevated.

Similarly, when God is blessing your neighbour, you must believe that blessings have come in your neighbourhood. And so you must prepare or tap into your neighbour's blessings.

According to MzGee in the video she posted on Instagram, it is better to pray for similar blessings than go around trying to tarnish the person's image to bring them down.

You are better off tapping into the anointing of that person.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to MzGee's no-makeup face and advise

The comment section was full of agreement with what MzGee said about tapping into people's blessings.

kobbysalm wrote:

I have the same storyyyyyy.!!!! Anyone watching, This Message Being Shared Isn’t Just A Story. This Is Spiritual, And Keys To Opening A Lot Of Doors. I will share my story one day

kkfosuvocalgod said:

So my sis looks preetty withouth those things ❤️❤️❤️ i luv this

Celestinedonkormusic commented:

He who has ears, let him/her hear. Envy and jealousy are tools the devil uses to steal your love and appreciation for people. You can convert that negative energy into what my sister is saying! It works!

