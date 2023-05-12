Affable TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has bowled over Captain Smart with her present as he celebrated his birthday

McBrownn stormed Onua TV studio whilst Captain Smart was hosting Onua Maakye to make her presentation

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Captain Smart became speechless when he saw the colossal TV and stood for a while

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has set the; internet on fire after a video of her birthday present to Captian Smart found its way online.

The chief host of Onua Maakye was pleasantly surprised when McBrown stormed into the studios with her crew. In their wake was a brand new 85" television in its box.

Nana Ama McBrown displays her 85" birthday present for Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

The actress made her presence felt in the Onua TV studios this morning when she chose Captain Smart as the latest celebrity Hisense owner in town.

According to McBrown, the East Legon Hisense showroom manager spotted Captain Smart among football enthusiasts in front of their office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"My boss said he saw you from upstairs and thought Captain would enjoy a big TV."

She added that a four-door fridge was waiting for Captain Smart outside the studio.

Nana Ama McBrown joined the Media General and Onua TV family in March 2023. She vacated UTV's United Showbiz hostess chair for the gorgeous MzGee.

McBrown runs a brand new show, Onua Showtime with McBrown, on Onua TV.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to McBrown's special birthday gift for Captian Smart

After Onua TV posted the video, many praised Nana Ama McBrown for her kind heart.

Nana Adoma wrote:

This is beautiful Nana God continue to bless you for your giving spirit and a Hbd to Captain.

Angel Shanice commented:

Waooooo I smile saaaa my checks are even paining me oooooo..... I just too love this union. Keep it up, guys. Will soon be part of u God willing. Amen.

Bearice Godama said:

This woman because of her goodness no evil plans against her shall prosper.

Nana Ama McBrown says she will not go o her ex for assistance when she has a husband

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's stance on asking past lovers for help.

According to the Onua TV presenter, she could not remember begging a former lover for assistance.

She added that she had a husband who was more than capable of taking care of her needs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh