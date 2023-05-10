Gorgeous Onua TV host Nana Ama McBrown shared her views on asking for help from ex-lovers

The actress disclosed that she cannot remember a time when she asked any of her exes for help

She added in the quick interview that if she needs anything, her husband is capable of providing it

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown made some interesting submissions when asked if it was okay for someone to go to their former lovers for help.

According to her, even though most of her relationships ended well, she will not do it.

McBrown reminded the interviewer that she is a married woman with a husband whom she can go to for help.

Nana Ama McBrown and husband, Maxwell Mensah

Source: Instagram

Maxwell Mawu Mensah married Nana Ama McBrown in a beautiful ceremony on August 6 2016. The celebrity couple welcomed their baby girl in February 2019.

Recently Maxwell Mensah spoke on camera for the first time at the lunch of his wife's new show. He surprised her with their daughter and a bouquet.

In the interview with Pulse Ghana, Nana Ama McBrown revealed that if her husband cannot help her, she can do it alone.

I don't remember the day that I ever asked my ex for assistance. I'm human, and I won't say I am perfect, but most of my relationships ended very well and amicably.

But where I'm right now, I will not call my ex for help. If I call them, then I'm not happy. But for assistance? What is my husband there for? I have a husband.

I have a husband. And even if he can't help me, I can take care of myself.

Ghanaians react to McBrown's "Will you ask an ex for help?" answer

Many were unimpressed with the question their Empress answered.

Millicent Danso wrote:

Not all questions are meant to be answered.

Frank Kwesi Adoko said:

Sister ɛyɛ ooo tom!! At least we all know where we are coming from, but very little we know, of where we're now. Careful.

Proff Biritwum commented:

Ghanaian Journalist p3 controversial questions. What will you gain from this?

