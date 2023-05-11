A video of Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin feeding the fishes in their plush aquarium has melted many hearts on social media

In the video, The Empress carried her daughter in one arm and used the other to hold the container having the food meant for the fishes as Baby Maxin grabbed the food and dropped them in the aquarium

Many admired how much of a hands-on mother Mrs McBrown Mensah is when it comes to her child, while others expressed their admiration for them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress and Onua TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin were captured feeding the fishes in their aquarium.

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin feed the fishes in their aquarium. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown and Baby Maxin feed fishes

In a lovely video Nana Ama McBrown shared on her official TikTok page, she was carrying Baby Maxin her left arm.

She used her other hand to reach out for the container containing the food meant for the fishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Baby Maxin then grabbed the food in the container and dropped it into the aquarium through the roof that had a number of holes on it.

Below is the adorable moment when McBrown and Baby Maxin fed the fishes in the aquarium.

Ghanaians admire the bond Nana Ama McBrown shares with her daughter

Many people in the comment section talked about how Baby maxin is growing into beautiful young lady. Others, on the other hand, shared the admiration they had for The Empress.

See selected thoughts below from Ghanaians in the comments:

aquorsuablu said:

wow babe maxim is growing so well ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍

Otismadaline2 said:

awwww cute maxin

SAMMY_HIGHCOURT stated:

Maxin is so grown and beautiful now

shula720 said:

My sweet beby girl

Mrs. Queen Nyame Dea Yigah stated:

wow... lovely family-

In heavenly places said:

She’s getting so big

A pregnant fish vendor amuses many with her dance moves

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, a pregnant fish seller was the star of Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime with McBrown, held at Dome Market.

The show was a Mother's Day special to celebrate the hardworking mothers at the marketplace.

In the viral video, she took over the stage whining her waist, going low, turning around and shaking her backside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh