Ghanaian singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya, said she is going to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest song ever made in history.

Efya (left), Hilda(middle), Sarkodie (right) Photo credit: @sarkodie @efyanokturnal @Twitter/officialhildabaci

Source: Instagram

In a tweet by the award-winning singer, she asked her followers if there was any record already set for the longest song ever made in the world.

Her tweet followed the ongoing viral Twitter trend about Nigerian chef Hilda Baci who had cooked for four days and looked tired in the trending videos.

Efya tweeted saying:

What’s the Guinness Record For Longest Song …? Let me see something..!!

Sarkodie replied to the tweet to show his support for the singer he had featured in a few of his hit songs.

Sarkodie said:

We in for this

Efya later replied to Sarkodie by saying:

If only u gon do it me … somebody else gotta be there to tag inn … we could shuffle

The short conversation between Sarkodie and Efya got their fans reacting and hoping that they make it happen.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie and Efya's Guinness world record discussion

Some Ghanaians were excited about the twitter conversation between the two and suggested that the two artistes make it happen

@maxtyme_1 commented:

Maybe from both of you since the chemistry between you two is magical .. do something for us Alata no fitt pass, we like that

@KwajjoReason commented:

Imagine putting all the Ghana rappers on one song . Something like the biibi ba song

@kwabenaOEM commented:

We want a record for Longest Rap. No repetitions. Bars upon bars upon bars

See Efya's post below:

Sarkodie's reply

