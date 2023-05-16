Nigerian chef Hilda Baci in an attempt to break the world record for longest cooking time, cooked non-stop for over 90 hours

Hilarious Ghanaian social media personality and pastor Ajagurajah has challenged the record-breaking sensation, stating that he will cook for a week

Ajaguraja's challenge has got many folks laughing on social media, stating that he would break down if he attempted Hilda's amazing feat

Ghanaian social media personality and spiritual leader Ajagurajah has playfully challenged Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who recently cooked continuously for over 90 hours in an attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time.

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah (Left), Nigerian chef Hilda Baci (Right) Photo Source: Ajagurajah movement, hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Ajagurajah, known for his comedic antics, jokingly announced that he would cook for a whole week, adding a touch of humour to the situation.

Ajagurajah's challenge has sparked laughter on social media, with many people expressing doubts about his ability to match Hilda's incredible feat. Many believe that Ajagurajah would likely tire out and break down long before he could come close to Hilda's impressive record.

Hilda Baci's Record-Breaking Cooking Marathon

Hilda Baci surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes, set by Indian chef Lata Tandon in Rewa, central India, back in 2019. As of now, the Guinness Book of Records is in the process of reviewing the evidence of Hilda's feat before officially declaring her as the new record holder.

Ajagurajah challenges Hilda Baci; sparks funny reactions

Abenah Gold wrote

Papa don’t do and faint ooo

owusu Roland commented:

papa I support u 100%.......if they dare you, do it one month flat

yeboahlawrencia14 said:

I trust you i know you can do it even five years

OHENEBA K MICHAEL commented:

I support you..this thing be small for you we they your back

