Uwe Baltner is a Tiktok sensation who sings and dances to songs released by artists

In one of his videos, he is seen singing and dancing to Sarkodie’s Adonai, which surprises many people

TikTok users have been commenting on his video, with one person saying, “This is awesome”

Uwe Baltner is a white man who was dancing and singing to Sarkodie’s ‘Adonai’ in a TikTok video.

The Adonai song featured the late Castro and was released in 2014. It was a popular song that many in Ghana and outside the country enjoyed.

Uwe, who is 60 years old, shows so much energy in the video he shared. He is seen dancing and singing to the song as he plays it in his car.

He throws his hands in the air, sings the chorus, and shouts ‘Hallelujah’. One would think he would not be able to sing the Twi lyrics of the song, but Uwe sings with no stress at all.

Twi is a dialect of the Akan language, which several people speak in Ghana. It is mainly spoken in the southern and central parts of Ghana. People who speak Twi are mostly Akan.

The German-born Uwe has over 3 million followers on TikTok. He has written in his bio that he spreads fun across the world.

Singing in my car, I spread music and fun around the world!

Comments on the video of Uwe Baltner jamming to Adonai by Sarkodie

TikTok users have been commenting on the video.

Daniella said:

Even me, that went to school in Ghana for more than 10 years my, twi can’t even save a life.

Kumahrachel commented:

Please, my Ghanaians who hear s3 Wo ma wo nsoa nsoa ne3ma nyinaa y3 deen

Golden said:

Kofi Ghana. On this note, Asante Twi should be added to English and French Cus Twi is now worldwide, too anaaa moseee

Akosua Franca added:

OMG I love your swag Ghana to the whole wiase

Western said:

Pov: you are white, and you are on your way to visit your Ghanaian girlfriend and her parents for the first time.

