Nana Ama McBrown Dazzles In Kente Dress And Dolce & Gabbana Shoes And Bag As She Joins Media General's Onua TV
- Award-winning Kumawood actress and fashion icon Nana Ama McBrown has joined Media General's Onua TV
- The 45-year-old television host looked exquisite in a stunning dress styled with an expensive designer bag and shoes
- Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is married to Maxwell Mensah, and the lovely couple have a beautiful daughter together
Ghanaian actress and former United Showbiz entertainment review show host Nana Ama McBrown has joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General.
The style icon looked stunning in a stylish kente dress with ruffles for her epic announcement on all their social media platforms.
The award-winning screen diva wore flawless makeup and a lustrous curly hairstyle as she exchanged pleasantries with celebrities upon her arrival at Onua TV premises.
McBrown styled her look with a Dolce & Gabbana black bag and high heels to complete her effortlessly chic look.
Some social media users have commented on Onua TV's Instagram post;
georgeobiri
Akwaaba pretty good woman
scentsbyrorhosam
Congratulations Onua, media general is the eish now. Nana, welcome to the family ❤️❤️❤️
@berlamundi
Love you, Nana ❤️❤️❤️
@georgeobiri
Akwaaba pretty good woman
@app_thomas
The Cristiano Ronaldo in Ghana Media. THE GOAT❤️❤️❤️. BRIMMM
@sparkles_photography_gh
It's unfortunate you're going to a TV station I don't watch but I have no option but to watch it
@abronomanyarko
Watching you live….goosebumps ❤️
@villas_boaz
Obiaaa boa This week de3 you will trend more than Africa … You are the Queen of Onua tv and Berla Queen of tv3
@genepha
When you are destined to shine ✨ this is what happens congratulations Ama Nyamewa well deserved
Source: YEN.com.gh