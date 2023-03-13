Award-winning Kumawood actress and fashion icon Nana Ama McBrown has joined Media General's Onua TV

The 45-year-old television host looked exquisite in a stunning dress styled with an expensive designer bag and shoes

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is married to Maxwell Mensah, and the lovely couple have a beautiful daughter together

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and former United Showbiz entertainment review show host Nana Ama McBrown has joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General.

The style icon looked stunning in a stylish kente dress with ruffles for her epic announcement on all their social media platforms.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks lovely in a kente dress. Source: @onuatv @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The award-winning screen diva wore flawless makeup and a lustrous curly hairstyle as she exchanged pleasantries with celebrities upon her arrival at Onua TV premises.

McBrown styled her look with a Dolce & Gabbana black bag and high heels to complete her effortlessly chic look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some social media users have commented on Onua TV's Instagram post;

georgeobiri

Akwaaba pretty good woman

scentsbyrorhosam

Congratulations Onua, media general is the eish now. Nana, welcome to the family ❤️❤️❤️

@berlamundi

Love you, Nana ❤️❤️❤️

@georgeobiri

Akwaaba pretty good woman

@app_thomas

The Cristiano Ronaldo in Ghana Media. THE GOAT❤️❤️❤️. BRIMMM

@sparkles_photography_gh

It's unfortunate you're going to a TV station I don't watch but I have no option but to watch it

@abronomanyarko

Watching you live….goosebumps ❤️

@villas_boaz

Obiaaa boa This week de3 you will trend more than Africa … You are the Queen of Onua tv and Berla Queen of tv3

@genepha

When you are destined to shine ✨ this is what happens congratulations Ama Nyamewa well deserved

Nana Ama McBrown And Husband Looking Stunning Together In Customized Suit Styles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about businessman Maxwell Mensah and award-winning actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown.

In honour of their unique love story, Nana Ama McBrown posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself and her good-looking husband dressed stylishly.

The wealthy and stylish pair always makes a massive entrance while flashing their expensive designer goods.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh