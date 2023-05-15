Benevolent Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown joined the traders in Bantama and Kwadaso markets to celebrate Mother's Day

The Onua Showtime host used the opportunity to interact with and congratulate the women for their contribution as mothers in the society

She also shared many products from sponsors including mobile phones

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown took Onua Showtime to the streets of Bantama and Kwadaso markets in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Onua TV host entertained the women with educative talks, encouragement and gifts from sponsors.

McBrown turned the market into a party venue as market women abandoned their wares to participate in fun and exciting activities.

Nana Ama McBrown is now a member of the Media General family after joining Onua TV.

Her new show, Onua Showtime with McBrown, which has captured her followers after UTV took McBrown's Kitchen off the air, has organised many engaging activities before and on Mother's Day.

In the hype leading to her Mother's Day flagship program, Maame Mmo, Onua Showtime spent time in various markets across Ghana.

McBrown's time in Kumasi with the traders from Bantama and Kwadaso markets has left many in awe as she gifted new phones from Hisense Ghana.

During one of her interactions with a trader, she said:

Mothers in Ghana work so hard and that is why we are here to encourage and support you.

Watch the videos here:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's generosity to the women in the market

Many blessed the actress for her kindness and charity towards the market women.

Vida Owusu Asante wrote:

This woman can even win an election as the first woman president in Ghana. The love is so strong ❤❤❤

Okine Mary commented:

Empress you are always given to people. May God continue to bless you always❤✌

Victor Sarpong said:

This woman is serious heerr. People should watch out for this few months.

