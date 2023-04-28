Ghanaian Hip-hop/rap artiste Guru has reacted to recent claims that he sampled a song by artiste Young C and media personality Andy Dosty

The artiste said he had only used a beat from someone and sought the approval of the beat's owner before using it. Aside from that, everything in the song was created by him

The reply was to a thread on Twitter by Hitz FM, which suggested that the media personality claimed to have made contact with Guru but was not able to settle the matter amicably

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Hip-hop/rap artiste Guru has reacted to accusations from media personality and host Andy Dosty, who had accused him of sampling his "Kala" song with Young C to make his popular hit, Alkayida.

Guru (left), Andy Dosty (right) Photo credit: @gurunkz @andydostygh

Source: Instagram

Hitz FM's Twitter thread said:

Did you know that Guru's 2013-smash-hit-single, 'Alkayida' (produced by LaxioBeats), was a sample? It sampled Young C' & @andydosty's 'Kala'. @gurunkz did not ask for permission from Young C before picking portions of the song to record his version.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The popular hitmaker who has invested in other artistes to build their musical career replied to the thread, claiming that the artiste, Young C, was consulted before using his beat. Aside from the beat, the artiste said that the song was composed by him from the ground up.

Guru's reply to the thread:

Don’t be misguided by what you don’t know because the producer of the beat and the artistes on the song were also confronted and permission was granted before the release of Boys Abre. Apart from the beat, everything on that project was originally created by Me.

Some netizens reacted to Guru's reply

Some Twitter users commented under Guru's reply and expressed their support for him while criticising Andy Dosty for making several claims about sampled songs.

@QwakuLl commented:

That guy Andy Dosty no kraa what be en problem. The wey he dey bore me errrr...what does he stand to achieve from making people know about the sampled songs.

@jlevelz commented:

But it's still a sample for educational purposes.

Andy Dosty revealed that Shatta Wale apologised for insulting him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that radio host Andy Dosty revealed that Shatta Wale had apologised for insulting his mother during an appearance on Adom TV with DJ Slim.

Shatta Wale once launched into a protracted tirade on stage during a performance and insulted Andy Dosty's mother over an issue he did not like. When a fan asked Andy Dosty to promote Shatta Wale's most recent album Maali on his Hitz FM show, Andy went on a tirade that put him in the spotlight.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh