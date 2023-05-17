Okyeame Kwame has shared a piece of advice for Ghanaian youth, urging them not to listen to advice

The rapper said listening to advice too often limits young people and asked them to think for themselves

The rapper told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Joy Prime that people who proffer advice do so just because they are scared for those they advise

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has offered a piece of advice to the country's youth, urging them to trust their own judgment and ignore unwanted advice from others.

During an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy Prime, the acclaimed artiste emphasised that listening to advice too often can hinder young individuals, limiting their potential for personal growth and success.

Okyeame Kwame, who is a seasoned musician and a successful businessman, shed light on the underlying motivations behind those who offer advice. According to the rapper, people often give advice out of their own fear for the well-being of others.

However, he believes that constantly relying on external guidance can stifle independent thinking and hinder the ability of young people to fully thrive in a world brimming with opportunities.

Encouraging young Ghanaians to forge their own path, Okyeame Kwame emphasised the importance of thinking for oneself and not succumbing to the pressures of conforming to societal norms. The rapper urged the youth to trust their instincts, explore uncharted territories, and challenge established conventions.

