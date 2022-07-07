Ghanaian music veteran Okyeame Kwame has been given a house after being made ambassador by Waylead Company Ghana Limited

Renowned blogger ZionFelix covered the event as the property developer unveiled him as their new ambassador

Okyeame Kwame was excited as he was given a tour of the house with fellow veteran, Bice Osei Kuffour tagging along

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has been appointed as a brand ambassador by Waylead Company Ghana Limited.

Waylead specializes in residential, retail, and commercial real estate development. The music legend has been given a house by the company as a token for their new partnership.

Photo: Ghanaian Music Veteran Okyeame Kwame at his new home Source: okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

An excited Okyeame Kwame went on a tour of the home together with Bice Osei Kuffour. After he was unveiled by the company, folks took to the comment section of the videos shared by ZionFelix to congratulate him on the new milestone.

Waylead Ghana is a Chinese company building houses and developing properties in Ghana. The company has its headquarters in Shanghai. Social media reacted to the unveiling of the new ambassador as they congratulated him on the new milestone.

Social Media Reactions

e.l.n1no also said:

Eii chale the rich will keep getting rich . Nice house and congrats to the senior man okyeame kwame

qwesi_promise_ was also happy for him:

Eiii a house for being an ambassador?? My time will come✌️

crazy_keys_official also wrote

Waaaooh Congratulations big brother

um_diva2_ also reacted saying:

Eeeii this year ebi year of houses or what me ano understand oo

ohmsdavid also wrote:

ITS MY PRAYER GOD GRANT ME BLESSINGS BEYOND THIS

Source: YEN.com.gh